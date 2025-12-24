Thane, Dec 24 (PTI) A bakery run by the inmates of the Thane Central Prison has seen its products flying off the shelves amid the festive season, an official said on Wednesday.

The bakery has earned Rs 9,05,487 by selling a variety of cakes ahead of Christmas, he said.

The demand was driven largely by massive orders from ten locations, including Mumbai Central (Arthur Road), Taloja, Byculla, and Kalyan's Adharwadi prisons.

The bakery sold 29,279 cupcakes for Rs 15 each and 2,507 half-kilo sponge cakes for Rs 186 apiece.

"Our objective is to equip inmates with professional skills so they can stand on their own feet after release," the jail official stated, adding that the inmates worked tirelessly for seven days to fulfill the orders. PTI COR KRK