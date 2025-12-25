Ahead of civic polls, former Thane mayor quits Shiv Sena post

Thane, Dec 25 (PTI) Ahead of municipal corporation polls, former Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde on Thursday quit as Shiv Sena Mahila Aghadi district organiser after one of her aides was sacked for anti-party activities.

Vikrant Vaychal, the 'shakha pramukh' of Nirmal Anand Nagar was sacked this afternoon.

In a letter to Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde, she said she was resigning from the post "due to personal reasons".

She later told reporters she was not unhappy with the party.

Shinde is scheduled to meet the Deputy CM on Friday. PTI COR BNM