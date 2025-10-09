Ahead of civic polls, Shinde sets up Sthaniya Lokadhikar Sena unit under Kirtikar

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) Ahead of civic polls, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced the establishment of the Shiv Sena's Sthaniya Lokadhikar Sena unit with Gajanan Kirtikar as its president and party MP Shrikant Shinde, who is also deputy CM's son, as working president.

The Sthaniya Lokadhikar Samiti of the undivided Shiv Sena played a crucial role in securing the support of the Marathi-speaking working class as it focused on jobs for its youth in government and private entities.

Kirtikar headed the body when he was part of the undivided Shiv Sena.

The move is seen as an effort to focus on the Marathi vote bank which has been the bedrock of support of the undivided Shiv Sena.

Bal Thackeray had created a strong force in the form of Sthaniya Lokadhikar Samiti, Shinde said.

He said whenever there were natural calamities like floods, the Sthaniya Lokadhikar Samiti played a critical role in helping people.

However, after the split in the Shiv Sena in 2022, the Eknath Shinde-led faction had no such dedicated body.

The move comes ahead of the crucial battle to win polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which was been controlled by the Thackerays from 1997 to 2022.

Officer bearers were also announced for party units related to oil companies, ports and docks, airline companies and banks.