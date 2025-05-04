Ahead of CM visit, two policemen of Murshidabad suspended for misconduct, negligence in duty

Kolkata, May 4 (PTI) The Jangipur Police administration in Murshidabad district has suspended the officer-in-charge and a sub-inspector for their "gross misconduct and dereliction of duty", a senior officer said on Sunday.

The order was issued ahead of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's scheduled visit to the riot-hit areas of Suti and Samsherganj in Murshidabad district on Monday.

OC Shibo Prasad Ghosh and SI Md Jalaluddin Ahamed of Samsherganj police station were suspended by the Janipur Police District authorities, the officer said.

"During their suspension, they will draw half of their basic pay and other usual allowances as subsistence allowance," the order issued in this connection on Saturday said.

At least three people, including a man and his son, died in violence during the anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests which broke out in Muslim-majority Suti and Samsherganj areas from April 8 to 12. Over 270 people have been arrested in this connection. PTI SCH NN