Ahead of CM's visit to Gwalior, two unidentified persons found murdered

Gwalior, Jun 15 (PTI) The bodies of two persons with their heads crushed were found on the outskirts of Gwalior city in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, a police official said.

One of the deceased is physically handicapped, Additional Superintendent of Police Niranjan Sharma told PTI, adding the two bodies were found 20 metres apart on Sheetla Mata Mandir road, which connects to Shivpuri.

"Efforts are on to identify the two persons. It appears their heads were crushed with a stone. Personnel from Kampoo police station and a team of forensics experts are at the site," Sharma said.

Two blood stained stones were found nearby and these are being examined as part of the probe, another official said.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia are expected to be here in the evening to inaugurate a cricket stadium and the Madhya Pradesh cricket league.

MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari has been alleging that law and order has deteriorated under Yadav, who also holds the home portfolio.

The CM had recently held a meeting of top police officials and had directed them to take concerted efforts to curb crime. PTI COR LAL BNM