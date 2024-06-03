Ahead of counting, Odisha Cabinet recommends Guv for dissolution of assembly

Bhubaneswar, Jun 3 (PTI) The Odisha Cabinet on Monday recommended Governor Raghubar Das for dissolution of the 16th legislative assembly, a day ahead of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

The cabinet informed the governor about completion of the BJD government’s tenure and recommended dissolution of the assembly before the counting exercise, an official said.

According to the constitutional provision, the state cabinet should pass a resolution to dissolve the assembly after the declaration of election results.

The Naveen Patnaik-led government was sworn in on May 29, 2019 for the fifth consecutive time. Patnaik has been the CM of Odisha since 2000.

The Lok Sabha and assembly elections were simultaneously held in Odisha in four different phases between May 13 and June 1. PTI AAM RBT