Ahead of counting of votes, MVA leaders Jayant Patil, Sanjay Raut, Thorat meet

Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) With less than 48 hours left for counting of votes for the Maharashtra assembly polls, leaders of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi met here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Congress' Balasaheb Thorat and Satej Patil, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) state unit chief Jayant Patil.

After the meeting, Patil was seen driving a car with Raut seated beside him, while Satej Patil and Thorat occupied the rear seats.

The meeting assumes significance since most exit polls have predicted a victory for the ruling Mahayuti, which comprises Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

Some pollsters have, however, given the MVA an edge.

Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly took place on Wednesday. Results will be declared on Saturday. PTI PR BNM