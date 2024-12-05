Ahead of Delhi Assembly polls, AAP focuses on micro meetings with women voters

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The AAP has deployed more than 5,000 teams of female volunteers to reach out to women voters through micro meetings in view of the upcoming assembly polls, aimed at highlighting schemes of the Delhi government for their welfare.

Advertisment

The AAP has planned to hold over 50,000 such meetings across Delhi, ensuring direct interaction with women voters, the party said in a statement.

Each team of eight women volunteers has been tasked to hold meetings with small groups of around 10 women in different areas. The feedback gathered by these teams will be conveyed to the senior AAP leaders for tailoring relevant issues, said the statement.

The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are likely to be held in February next year. The AAP is trying to repeat its grand success in the previous assembly polls in 2015 and 2020.

Advertisment

The Aam Aadmi Party's women wing is organising the small scale meetings in all the 70 constituencies of Delhi to directly interact with women and communicate the schemes which the AAP-led Delhi government has provided for women’s welfare.

"The teams of AAP volunteers have been asked to initiate the debate among the women participants of such meetings on any issue say fee electricity in Delhi. Once the debate picks up with women discussing the facility with situation in other states like UP and Bihar, the teams sit back and carefully note the reactions by the women," said a senior AAP leader.

As a part of the campaign, the women are also encouraged to talk to their relatives in other states, over the phone during these meetings for input on various facilities These teams hold 3-4 meetings every day where benefits of work done by AAP government under leadership of party convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, are explained to the women participants, said the statement.

Advertisment

Emphasis is also on the advantages of having an AAP government in Delhi specially for the women, it said. The plan is to reach every colony, neighbourhood, and street across Delhi to engage with the women voters.

An important information shared by the women is how the AAP government's schemes help them and their families in having monthly savings of thousands of rupees due to free electricity, water, bus travel, healthcare and education among others, it said.

Convener of Delhi unit of AAP, Gopal Rai said schemes of the party government in the city has benefited women, helping them to have monthly savings of around 5,000-10,000 through free bus ride, free electricity, medical care and education of children among others.

Advertisment

He said that the AAP government in Delhi is also planning to soon provide Rs 1,000 per month to the women every month, as announced in the budget of the government for 2024-25. PTI VIT VIT KVK KVK