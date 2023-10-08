Ahead of Delhi concert, Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas gets death threats

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Punjabi Singer Jasmine Sandlas has alleged that she received death threats, hours after arriving in Delhi for a show, officials said on Saturday.

Police officials said the caller had referred to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi while threatening the singer.

Sandlas, who lives in the US, is scheduled to perform at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, they said.

The officials said the threats to Sandlas were made using international numbers. Her staff members immediately approached the police in Southwest Delhi.

Sandlas has been provided with security at her hotel and an investigation is underway, they added. PTI ALK NIT SZM