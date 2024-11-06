Ahead of Delhi polls, AAP to hold workers' conferences to boost grassroots support

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) As part of its preparations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday announced a series of district workers' conferences from November 11 to 20 to consolidate grassroots support across the national capital. Addressing a press conference, AAP's Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai said that to energise party workers and reaffirm its commitment to the people of Delhi, the party will hold district-level conferences.

"These conventions will be an essential step in our efforts for the upcoming assembly elections. They will enable our volunteers to unify behind a shared vision for a better future under AAP’s governance," Rai said.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, along with senior party leaders, will address these conventions, which will mobilise booth-, mandal-, and district-level officer bearers and workers from 14 key districts between November 11 and November 20, he added. The conventions follow the ruling AAP’s recent 'Aapka Vidhayak Aapke Dwar' outreach program, which showcased the Delhi government's development efforts across constituencies, the party said in a statement. The AAP has already established booth committees comprising volunteers throughout Delhi, focused on the upcoming elections, it said. Rai also highlighted that nearly one lakh booth-level officers will take an oath during the conventions to drive AAP’s electoral campaign with unity and dedication.

“From November 20 onwards, our booth-level officers will lead the campaign across Delhi, working together to achieve our goal of forming a majority government,” he said. The district conventions will be held across all 14 districts of the national capital, the statement added. PTI MHS MHS KVK KVK