Ahead of Delhi polls, Kejriwal helps women register for 'Mahila Samman Yojana'

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday helped women register for the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana' in the Kidwai Nagar area.

Advertisment

The former chief minister had on Sunday said that women didn't have to go anywhere, "our volunteers will come to your homes and complete the registration process".

In its budget for the 2024-25 fiscal, the Delhi government had announced a scheme to provide Rs 1,000 per month to all adult women.

However, Kejriwal recently announced that the amount would be raised to Rs 2,100 if his party returned to power for a third consecutive term after the assembly elections, due in February.

Advertisment

The AAP supremo helped the women generate one-time passwords (OTP) required for the registration and then handed over their registration cards.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accompanied Kejriwal during the exercise. PTI MHS VIT SZM SZM