Ahead of discussion in Parliament, BJP accuses Rahul of echoing Pak's narrative

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday accused Rahul Gandhi of peddling Pakistan's narrarive with his charge that no country supported India in its action following the Pahalgam attack, asserting that the civilised world stood by India after the terror strike on April 22.

"He (Gandhi) constantly repeats Pakistan's wornout narrative that India was isolated globally," BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said in a post on X, adding that from Washington to Tokyo and from Paris to Canberra, countries condemned the dastardly attack in one voice and fully supported India's fight against terrorism.

No country spoke the language of Pakistan, and the entire world except Gandhi stood by India, he claimed.

Gandhi has been attacking the government's foreign policy.

"On the one hand, you (government) say Operation Sindoor is ongoing and on the other hand, you say that victory has been achieved. Either victory has been achieved or (Operation) Sindoor is ongoing. (US President Donald) Trump is saying I halted Sindoor, he has said it 25 times. So, 'kuch na kuch toh daal mein kala hai na' (something is fishy)," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said recently.

To a question on India's outreach post Operation Sindoor, he said, "They (government) have destroyed our foreign policy, no one supported us." Hitting back at Gandhi, Malviya said the United States has slammed the terror attack as "abhorrent" and declared Lashkar-e-Toiba proxy The Resistance Front (TRF) a terrorist organisation.

It was a big diplomatic win for India, he asserted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) attack on Gandhi came a day before Parliament is expected to take up a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, during which key government functionaries and opposition leaders will speak.

Malviya said French President Emmanuel Macron offered his unconditional support, while Russian leader Vladimir Putin called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey his backing.

Moscow continues to stop anti-India proposals in the UNSC, he said, adding that the United Kingdom had joined G7, a group of seven advanced western economies, to term the terror strike an attack on peace and humanity.

Even China, despite its traditional diplomatic manoeuvring, condemned the Pahalgam attack and did not "repeat" Pakistan's lies despite mentioning Pakistan's concerns, Malviya claimed.

All five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) either supported India or remained neutral, but none of them blamed India or said both sides were in the wrong, the BJP leader said.

"Still, Rahul Gandhi calls it international isolation," he added.

Citing the solidarity shown by a number of other countries, Malviya said even Iran and many Arab nations, which are often neutral, "fully supported" India, besides neighbours like Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan, Mauritius and several southeast Asian nations.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also condemned the attack and called for accountability, he pointed out.

No country questioned India's right to respond to the terror attack but Gandhi is removed from reality and is loyal to his echo chamber, the BJP leader alleged.

He accused Gandhi of repeatedly taking a critical stand over foreign issues and added that he had alleged in London that democracy was dying away in India.

The Congress leader "repeated" China's language after the Galwan clash and raised questions after the Balakot strike as well, Malviya said.

Now, he is speaking the language of Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations, he alleged.

India, Malviya said, now stands with dignity and does not seek the world's pity.

It leads the Global South, shapes the Indo-Pacific region and sets the global discourse, he said.

"We have crushed Pakistan-sponsored terrorism earlier and will do it again when it wants, where it wants and however it wants," he said. PTI KR RC