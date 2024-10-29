Ahead of Diwali, Delhi's air quality improves to 'poor'; 377 teams to enforce firecracker ban

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Ahead of Diwali, Delhi's air quality on Tuesday remained in the 'poor' category with an AQI of 268 against 304 recorded a day ago, even as 377 teams have been deployed to enforce the firecracker ban across the national capital.

Advertisment

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said 19,005 kg of firecrackers have been seized in raids across the city and 79 cases registered against violators so far.

Delhi’s 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 268 at 4 pm, down from 304 ('very poor') on Monday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Experts said that fluctuation in the wind speed has kept pollution level up and down marginally in the last few days. On Tuesday, Delhi's air improved due to easterly winds.

Advertisment

"This wind pattern has kept stubble burning smoke away from reaching the national capital. Although the wind speed was moderate in the afternoon, it has calmed since then. The improvement in air quality is largely due to this wind pattern," Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services told PTI.

On Friday and Saturday, the city's AQI was in the 'poor' category, but on Sunday, it slipped into the 'very poor' category.

Out of 40 monitoring stations, 36 reported data, with air quality in eight stations - Anand Vihar, Alipur, Aya Nagar, Bawana, Mundka, Wazirpur, and Vivek Vihar - remaining 'very poor'.

Advertisment

In Delhi’s neighbouring areas like Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, air quality was slightly better but remained 'poor'.

In contrast, Faridabad’s air quality was 'moderate' with AQI reading of 164.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government said it has mobilised 377 teams to enforce the citywide firecracker ban, seizing 19,005 kg of firecrackers so far to curb pollution.

Advertisment

Environment Minister Rai held a meeting on Tuesday, announcing that 300 teams from Delhi Police and 77 teams from the Revenue Department have been mobilised to enforce the cracker ban.

Rai reviewed the enforcement measures, emphasising a strict approach to curtail pollution as Diwali approaches.

"So far, these teams have seized 19,005 kg of firecrackers across Delhi," Rai said in a statement.

Advertisment

The minister also highlighted the health risks posed by firecracker pollution, particularly to children and the elderly, noting that the resulting air pollution can exacerbate respiratory issues and irritate eyes.

Under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a set of emergency measures to control air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region during winter, air quality is categorised into four stages: Stage I -- 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II -- 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III -- 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV -- 'Severe Plus' (AQI above 450).

Meanwhile, prominent pollutants in Delhi were PM10 and PM2.5, according to the CPCB. The PM2.5 level was recorded at 105 micrograms per cubic metre at 4 pm, according to the data.

Advertisment

PM2.5 is fine particulate matter capable of penetrating deep into the respiratory system and triggering health problems. Similarly, PM10 is particulate matter that is 10 micrometers or less in diameter.

These tiny solid or liquid particles suspended in the air can be inhaled deep into the lungs, potentially leading to issues such as asthma, bronchitis, and other respiratory diseases.

Vehicular emission was the biggest contributor to Delhi's pollution on Sunday, accounting for approximately 15.7 per cent, according to the Centre's Decision Support System for Air Quality Management.

Advertisment

It is predicted that vehicular emissions will remain the top contributor to Delhi’s pollution over the next two days, with an estimated share of approximately 16 per cent.

Apart from transport, other prominent contributors to Delhi’s pollution include farm fires.

Data shows that on Tuesday, a total of 219 incidents of farm fires were recorded in Punjab, 13 in Haryana, and 72 in Uttar Pradesh.

As pollution grips Delhi, temperatures have yet to start dropping, with the maximum temperature recorded at 35.8 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, according to the weather department.

Data shows that during the same period last year, the temperature was recorded at around 30 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has forecast a clear sky in the city on Wednesday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle around 20 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI NSM BUN BUN KVK KVK