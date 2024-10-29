Ahead of Diwali, Gopal Rai urges Delhi residents to help reduce pollution

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Ahead of Diwali, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said the next few days are critical for pollution levels in the city and urged residents to contribute to the collective efforts to minimise pollution.

Rai said the air quality has improved due to favourable weather conditions and that the government is doing everything it can to minimise pollution in the city.

He emphasised that the upcoming days will be important and challenging, as stubble burning, farm fires and traffic congestion due to festive activities are expected to be the main pollution sources.

Rai added that the Delhi government has requested neighbouring states to reduce stubble burning.

He also urged residents to avoid unnecessary car travel and to refrain from using firecrackers, as collective efforts are essential to combat pollution. PTI NSM NSM IJT IJT