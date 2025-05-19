Ahead of DU Executive Council meet, concerns raised over proposed uniform seniority policy

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Ahead of the Delhi University Executive Council meeting, a proposed uniform policy to determine the seniority of college teachers has evoked a mixed response from members of the executive and academic councils.

The proposal will be placed for final approval at the upcoming DU Executive Council (EC) meeting scheduled for May 23.

The proposed uniform policy, aimed at streamlining promotions and appointments by addressing longstanding ambiguities in determining faculty seniority, particularly among assistant professors (Level 10), is the outcome of a high-level committee formed in July 2024.

The panel included college principals, EC members, and representatives from SC, ST, and OBC categories. It held five meetings between July 2024 and April 2025 before submitting its final recommendations.

According to the proposed policy, the department whose appointments happened first will be treated senior to the other departments.

Within a department, in cases where no common seniority list is prepared, the age of faculty members would be used to determine seniority among first-ranked candidates across categories. These parallel lists are intended to maintain fairness and clarity in internal appointments, academic committees, and statutory bodies.

However, Prof Maya John, a member of the DU Academic Council and of the committee that framed the policy, has raised serious concerns.

“I submitted a dissent note quoting evolving service-related jurisprudence, which I was assured would accompany the final report. It now appears that my Minority Report has not been annexed for the forthcoming EC meeting,” she said in a statement to PTI.

John warned that the policy’s limitations — such as restricting review of seniority to appointments made after April 2022 and its refusal to use the reservation roster to calculate inter se seniority — would deepen discontent among DU faculty.

She argued that the university’s current statutes predate the implementation of reservation policies and thus need amendment.

“The denial of weightage to past teaching experience and refusal to push back the cut-off date also deprive many deserving faculty of rightful consideration,” she added.

Executive Council member Aman Kumar echoed some of these concerns. “The policy should be truly universal and not just applicable post-2022. There were major recruitment drives in 2010, 2014, and 2018. What about those teachers?” he asked, calling for the need to revisit the policy’s scope.

However, defending the draft policy, Prof Harendra Tiwari, also an EC member and part of the committee, said the guidelines were formulated in line with those issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

“The committee conducted five meetings, discussing each provision in depth. The policy ensures equity, social justice, and compliance with legal frameworks while respecting the selection committee’s wisdom,” he said.

Tiwari also clarified that inter se seniority is not typically applicable in colleges due to the existence of a single assistant professor cadre.

The DU Executive Council, the university's highest statutory body chaired by Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, will deliberate on the proposal on May 23. If approved, the policy is expected to bring greater clarity and institutional harmony in faculty appointments, while also aligning with constitutional provisions for reservation.