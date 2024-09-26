Ahead of festival season, BSES launches scheme for same-day temporary power connections

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The BSES has launched a 'Tatkal' scheme for providing same-day temporary electricity connections ahead of the festival season to enhance the festivities and reduce pollution, it said on Thursday.

People can apply for new connections via the BSES website, mobile application, WhatsApp, or at customer care/Digi Seva centres, it said.

"The BSES has launched 'Tatkal', offering same-day temporary electricity connections for events such as Durga Puja, Diwali melas, Ramlilas, and weddings. Consumers can now obtain a temporary connection within 24 hours after completing the required formalities. This initiative not only enhances the festive spirit but also contributes to efforts to reduce air pollution," the statement said.

With the city's pollution levels traditionally spiking during the winter and festival months, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) -- under the guidance of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) -- was notified on September 18, it said.

Aligning with this effort, the BSES's 'Tatkal' connections provide a sustainable alternative to diesel generators, significantly reducing noise and air pollution. These temporary connections are also hassle-free, cost-effective and safe, the statement said.

"Our 'Tatkal' service ensures that celebrations are brighter and the environment less polluted. By leveraging our advanced IT systems and streamlined processes, we are making same-day connections a reality, directly contributing to Delhi's fight against pollution," a BSES official said.

This initiative cuts down the waiting period for new connections from up to seven days to just a few hours.

Understanding the critical importance of reliable power supply during the festivities, the BSES has placed its operations and maintenance teams on high alert, the power distribution company said.

By reducing dependence on diesel generators, the 'Tatkal' service significantly lowers harmful emissions. This initiative underscores BSES's commitment to environmental stewardship and aligns with the broader goals of the GRAP to improve air quality during a critical period, it added. PTI NIT SZM