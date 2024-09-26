Ahead of festival season, BSES, Tata launch scheme for same-day temporary power connections

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The BSES and Tata Power-DDL have launched a 'Tatkal' scheme for providing same-day temporary electricity connections ahead of the festival season to enhance the festivities and reduce pollution, it said on Thursday.

The people can apply for new connections via the BSES website, mobile application, WhatsApp or at customer care/Digi Seva centres, it said.

"The BSES has launched 'Tatkal', offering same-day temporary electricity connections for events such as Durga Puja, Diwali melas, Ramlilas and weddings. Consumers can now obtain a temporary connection within 24 hours after completing the required formalities. This initiative not only enhances the festive spirit but also contributes to efforts to reduce air pollution," the statement said.

With the city's pollution levels traditionally spiking during the winter and festival months, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) -- under the guidance of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) -- was notified on September 18, it said.

Aligning with this effort, the BSES' 'Tatkal' connections provide a sustainable alternative to diesel generators, significantly reducing noise and air pollution. These temporary connections are also hassle-free, cost-effective and safe, the statement said.

"Our 'Tatkal' service ensures that celebrations are brighter and the environment less polluted. By leveraging our advanced IT systems and streamlined processes, we are making same-day connections a reality, directly contributing to Delhi's fight against pollution," a BSES official said.

This initiative cuts down the waiting period for new connections from up to seven days to just a few hours.

Tata Power-DDL in a statement said it is dedicated to supporting Ramleela, Durga Puja and other festive events by providing temporary connections within 24 hours.

"Zones have meters readily available and once the customer deposits the demand note, we install the meter as swiftly as within two hours based on the needs of the customer. Our priority is ensuring seamless operations, and we hope everyone enjoys a safe and joyful festive season.

"While we are committed to offering tatkal connections during the festive season, the safety of people in mass gatherings is our utmost priority. Tata Power-DDL's operations and maintenance teams would remain on high alert to handle any safety-related issues that may arise during this time," it said in the statement.

Understanding the critical importance of reliable power supply during the festivities, the BSES has placed its operations and maintenance teams on high alert, the power distribution company said.

By reducing dependence on diesel generators, the 'Tatkal' service significantly lowers harmful emissions. This initiative underscores BSES's commitment to environmental stewardship and aligns with the broader goals of the GRAP to improve air quality during a critical period, it added.