Ahead of festive season, Congress slams Modi govt over price rise

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday accused the Narendra Modi government of not doing anything to bring down the prices of essential commodities due to which the poor are the worst hit and wondered how the common man will celebrate the upcoming festivals with empty pockets.

"The Modi government came to power with big promises of reducing price rise. But inflation has reached its peak in the last nine-and-a-half years. The common and poor people are being hit the most," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

Citing a report, Ramesh said in just a month, the prices of pulses as well as gram flour, flour, rice, maida and semolina have increased significantly. Bakery products have also become costlier by 10-15 per cent, he pointed out.

"There is a possibility of inflation increasing further, but people's income is not increasing.

"Now the festive season is about to begin. If prices of essential food items start touching the sky, how will a family celebrate the festivals with empty pockets? But the Modi government does not care about this," the former Union minister said.

The Congress has been attacking the BJP-led Centre on price rise and inflation, alleging that the spiralling prices of essential commodities are making life difficult for the common man. The opposition party has also sought to make it an election issue. PTI SKC RC