Ahead of first LS session, INDIA bloc MPs march together as show of strength

New Delhi: INDIA bloc MPs gathered in the Parliament complex on Monday for a show of strength as they marched to the Lok Sabha together on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha raising slogans to "save Constitution".

Opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress' Sudip Bandyopadhyay, DMK's TR Baalu, assembled at the spot where the Gandhi statue once stood in the Parliament complex.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi also joined the MPs for the show of strength.

Holding copies of the Constitution in their hands, they raised slogans such as "long live Constitution", "we will save Constitution", "save our democracy".

The Gandhi statue, which was a popular protest site for MPs, was recently relocated along with 14 other statues that dotted the complex to a new spot named Prerna Sthal.

Several opposition parties have claimed that the mandate of 2024 Lok Sabha elections was against the ruling BJP, even though it was able to form the government with support of other parties.

The INDIA bloc has also claimed that the results show that the people have backed the opposition parties to "save the Constitution".

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began Monday morning. The newly elected members will be sworn in as members of the Lower House on Monday and Tuesday.

The Lok Sabha Speaker will be elected on June 26 and President Droupadi Murmu's address to joint sitting of both the Houses is scheduled for June 27.

The debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address will begin on June 28. The prime minister is expected to respond to the debate on July 2 or 3.