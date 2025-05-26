Ahead of Guv's return to Manipur, protest rally stopped, tear gas shells fired in Imphal West

Imphal: Ahead of Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla's return to Manipur, security forces on Monday prevented students and women from taking out a rally in Imphal West district over the removal of the state's name from a government bus with journalists on board, and fired tear gas shells to disperse them, police said.

The protesters assembled in Kwakeithel area on Tiddim Road and planned to march towards the Raj Bhavan, covering a distance of three kms, but they were stopped from advancing from there, a senior officer said.

However, students and women's groups formed a human chain, covering a stretch of six kilometres from Imphal airport to Keisampat, around 200 metres away from the Raj Bhavan, he said.

The demonstrators held placards with the messages - 'Manipur's identity is non-negotiable' and 'Governor must apologise to the people of Manipur' - written on them.

A large number of central forces, including Assam Rifles and Rapid Action Force personnel, were deployed along the Tiddim Road from Imphal airport to the Raj Bhavan.

Governor Bhalla is scheduled to arrive at Imphal from Delhi on Monday.

Security has also been beefed up at several points, including Moirangkhom in Imphal West district and Konung Mamang in Imphal East district.

Human chain protests were also held in Ningthoukhong and Moirang areas in Bishnupur district.

These protests were a continuation of the state-wide agitation launched by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI).

Meitei group COCOMI had observed a 48-hour strike across Manipur last week to protest the removal of the state's name from a government bus with journalists on board, which was heading to the Shirui Lily festival in Ukhrul district on May 20. The incident occurred in the Gwaltabi area.

They demanded an apology from the governor and the resignation of three top officers.

A seven-member delegation of COCOMI, led by its convenor Khuraijam Athouba, on Monday left for Delhi to attend a meeting with officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday.

Athouba, before he departed from Imphal, told reporters, "We had delayed pursuit of our objectives with the Centre due to Operation Sindoor. However, with the successful conclusion of the operation on the western front of the country, we are seeking the Centre's measures in dealing with narco-terrorists on the eastern front of the country."

"At a critical time, the Gwaltabi incident happened in which the state's historical and cultural legacy was humiliated. We will raise the issues related to the Gwaltabi incident and other agenda concerning the Manipur crisis," he added.