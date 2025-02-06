Ahead of HSC exams, Latur schools asked to install CCTVs

Latur, Feb 6 (PTI) School authorities in Latur have been directed to install CCTVs in all classrooms where HSC exams will be conducted, an official said on Thursday.

The decision was taken in a meeting of tehsildars, block development officers and education officers chaired by Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, he added.

"Those present at the meeting were ZP CEO Anmol Sagar, Resident Deputy Collector Keshav Netke, and Secondary Education Officer Nagesh Mapari. Schools must submit daily recordings to the block education officers," he informed.

Class XII board exams will begin on February 11. PTI COR BNM