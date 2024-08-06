Ahead of I-Day, Punjab Police conducts special search operation at bus stands

Chandigarh, Aug 6 (PTI) Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, the Punjab Police on Tuesday conducted a special cordon and search operation at all bus stands in the state.

The operation conducted on the directions of Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav was carried out from 1 pm to 3 pm simultaneously in all districts under which the police teams with the assistance of sniffer dogs frisked people arriving and departing at the bus stands.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla said as many as 393 patrolling teams, involving 2,500 police personnel, were deputed across the state to look for suspicious persons at different bus stands in the state while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the general public.

Over 2,400 people were checked during the operation conducted at bus stands in the state, he said, adding that police teams have rounded up four persons for questioning.

As many as 3,174 vehicles stationed at different parking places around the bus stands were also checked during which the police also issued 205 challans and impounded 11 vehicles. PTI CHS AS AS