Ahead of Independence Day, Punjab DGP holds law, order review meetings in state

Chandigarh, Aug 12 (PTI) Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday chaired a law and order review meeting and outreach sessions with officers of Ferozepur, Faridkot, Bathinda and Patiala ranges ahead of Independence Day.

During his day-long tour, the DGP has visited three districts including Ferozepur, Bathinda and Patiala.

He issued strategic directives on counter-terror readiness, inter-district coordination, checkpoints, and continuous surveillance to ensure safe Independence Day celebrations and to eliminate the cross-border drug menace through enforcement of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act .

Yadav appreciated police work on 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign and directed them to further intensify initiative to wipe out the drugs from the state.

The DGP also instructed all district police chiefs to maintain peace and harmony by intensifying cop forces at important locations, domination operations and ensuring other preventive measures. He also briefed the police force regarding the current security scenario and reviewed counter-terror strategies.

As part of the outreach, Yadav also engaged directly with officers across all ranks including station house officers (SHOs), encouraging an open discussion and exchange of valuable field insights to strengthen inter-district coordination.

"Had a fruitful feedback session with all SHOs, who are truly the backbone of Punjab Police. The interaction provided valuable insights and constructive feedback, reinforcing our shared commitment to public safety and community well-being," he said.