Ahead of INDIA bloc rally in Tamil Nadu, BJP targets DMK, Congress on 'corruption'

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday attacked INDIA bloc parties over their alleged corruption and attempts to sow division on regional and religious lines, asserting that the ruling alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands for curbing graft.

Advertisment

Ahead of an INDIA bloc rally in Tamil Nadu, in which DMK leader and Chief Minister M K Stalin and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are expected to attend, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed that the "glue of corruption" binds opposition parties.

Bhatia said the Gandhis are the "most corrupt" family and raised the 2G spectrum case involving the then telecom minister and DMK leader A Raja, as he targeted both opposition parties.

With the opposition referring to the acquittal of all accused, including Raja, in the 2G case to refute the corruption charge, Bhatia noted that the Supreme Court had cancelled all the 122 licenses allotted due to malpractices and expressed confidence that the Delhi High Court will consider the CBI's appeal and convict the guilty.

Advertisment

He alleged that the DMK stands for "deceit, malpractice and kelptomania", adding that the Dravidian party is a habitual "robber" of public money.

He noted that DMK leader V Senthilbalaji continued to be a minister in the Tamil Nadu government for months after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a corruption case.

Bhatia also referred to DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's and Raja's alleged insult of Sanatan Dharma and the silence maintained by the Congress over it, and accused the opposition of "sowing religious discord and division".

Modi on the other hand had dubbed Tamil Nadu as India's pride and visited its temples as part of special rituals in the run up to the Ram temple's consecration ceremony to foster brotherhood as enshrined in the Constitution, the BJP spokesperson said.