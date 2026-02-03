Ahead of investors' summit, Punjab CM holds discussions with executives of corporate groups in Mumbai

Chandigarh, Feb 3 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday held discussions with senior officials of prominent corporate groups including Hinduja Group and Hindustan Unilever Limited in Mumbai and presented his state as the best investment destination.

Mann is in Mumbai for a two-day investment roadshow as part of his government's investment outreach.

The roadshow was held as a key initiative ahead of the Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit 2026, scheduled from March 13-15 in Mohali, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, Mann presented Punjab as a stable, future-ready and business-friendly destination.

The chief minister underlined the state's expanding industrial footprint, policy reforms and growing investor confidence, backed by investment proposals worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore received since March 2022 and a clear roadmap spanning sectors from electric mobility to digital services.

"Punjab is the best state in the country from the investment point of view as it is credited with the best infrastructure facilities, surplus power, a pool of skilled manpower, excellent road, rail and air connectivity, a flawless telecommunication network and above all, ease of doing business," he said.

Punjab offers immense scope for investment in sectors such as electric vehicles, financial and digital services, cyber security, renewable energy and healthcare, among others, the statement said.

"Punjab has always been a land of resilience, enterprise and rich heritage, and the Hinduja Group can be immensely benefited from it," he said, adding that Punjab is proud to be the food basket of India and contributes the largest share to the nation's grain pool.

"Today, Punjab is an industrial powerhouse, leading in sectors such as food processing, textiles, auto components, hand tools, bicycles, information technology, tourism and others," he said.

Highlighting the confidence reposed by global corporations, Mann said Punjab is home to several prestigious international companies including Nestle, Claas, Freudenberg, Cargill, Verbio and Danone, all of which have established operations in the state and are contributing to its economic transformation.

"These international companies recognise Punjab's potential and the conducive environment we provide for businesses to thrive," Mann said, adding that the state's global reach is evident through investments from countries such as Japan, the US, Germany, the UK, the UAE, Switzerland, France, and Spain.

On the first day of the roadshow, the CM-led Punjab delegation held a series of one-on-one meetings with senior leadership from prominent corporate groups including Hindustan Unilever Limited, Motilal Oswal Group, Cargill India, Hinduja Group, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, the statement said. PTI CHS KVK KVK