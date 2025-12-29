Ahead of Jan 15 civic polls, NCP (SP) Mumbai chief Rakhi Jadhav joins BJP

Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) In a setback to the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SP), its Mumbai unit president Rakhi Jadhav on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

Jadhav formally entered the BJP in the presence of MLA Parag Shah, and is likely to contest on the ruling party's ticket from Ghatkopar.

The move has dealt a blow to the NCP (SP) at a time when discussions were underway over its possible electoral understanding in Mumbai.

Political circles had been abuzz over the alliance options before the NCP (SP) in the civic polls, with the Uddhav Thackeray-Raj Thackeray combine and the Congress being the two possibilities.

However, even as talks on an alliance were on, the BJP inducted Jadhav, widening the cracks in the party during the election season.

During the split in the NCP in July 2023, Jadhav had chosen to stay with the NCP (SP).

However, following dissatisfaction over seat-sharing, she decided to part ways, sources close to her said.

Jadhav had submitted a list of candidates for 52 seats to the party and was expecting at least 30 seats in an alliance or front, but claimed that efforts to secure this were not made at the senior level.

Sources said resentment had been brewing within the NCP (SP) over the party getting fewer seats in the proposed seat-sharing arrangement, which has now culminated in her exit.

At the same time, her induction could trigger discontent within the BJP in the ward from where she is expected to contest.

Jadhav was appointed Mumbai president of NCP (SP) after former minister Nawab Malik left Sharad Pawar's camp and joined Ajit Pawar.

During a difficult phase for the party, Jadhav played a key role in strengthening its organisation in Mumbai. A three-time corporator from Ghatkopar, Jadhav had also served as leader of the NCP group in the civic body and is considered close to MP Supriya Sule.

Her switch to the BJP is seen as a significant dent to the prospects of the NCP (SP) in Mumbai.