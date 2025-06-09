Ahead of Kargil anniv, Army personnel to visit homes of next of kin of war heroes, honour them

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Ahead of the 26th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Indian Army will soon begin a "special outreach drive" under which its personnel will visit the homes of the next of kin of heroes who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation during the 1999 war, and honour them, officials said on Monday.

"This outreach drive will be first of its kind, wherein 545 people (next of kin of war heroes) will be visited by representatives of the Army and felicitated at their place of residence," a senior Army official said.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle at the icy heights of Kargil, including super-high-altitude locations, such as Tololing and Tiger Hill.

Kargil was then part of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, which in 2020 was bifurcated into the UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Known for its jagged peaks and challenging terrains, Kargil now falls in Ladakh Union Territory.

The Indian Army is all set to commence a series of commemoration events marking the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The commemoration will continue till July 26, honouring the indomitable spirit, sacrifice and courage of the heroes who defended the borders of the nation, officials said.

As part of the commemoration, a team of army personnel will "visit 25 states, two Union Territories, and Nepal, carrying a letter of gratitude on behalf of the Indian Army, a memento, details of benefits authorised by various central and state government agencies", the official said.

The visiting personnel will also ascertain difficulties, if any, being faced by the "families of our war heroes", he said.

The Army remains steadfast in its commitment to support families of war heroes and will "utilise this opportunity to address grievances of the next of kin", the officials said.

As part of the commemoration, the Army will also collect memorabilia to preserve the legacy of the war heroes, and will "find an honourable place for these at the Kargil War Memorial, Dras", they said.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, etched in the nation's heart with pride and solemn remembrance, marks the day in 1999 when India successfully concluded 'Operation VIJAY', reclaiming the strategic heights from Pakistani intruders, the Army official said.

"The Kargil war is a saga of strong political, military and diplomatic actions. This war will always be remembered for its strategic and tactical surprises, as well as the self-imposed national strategy of restraint in keeping the war limited to Kargil-Siachen sectors and the swiftly executed tri-Services military strategy," the official said.

The nation will also never forget the steady resolve, valour and unparalleled bravery displayed by the soldiers of the Indian Army despite numerous challenges, he said.

The Kargil war saw soldiers of the Indian armed forces fight in the most challenging terrain under harsh weather conditions leading to the defeat of the enemy in Drass, Kargil and Batalik sectors.

This year, the commemoration promises a vibrant mix of activities aimed at engaging the local communities and honouring the memories of the war heroes, including important operations and events of the battle, the Army official said.

All events are meticulously planned and designed to reflect the patriotic, adventurous and cultural spirit of the Indian Army in the rugged and harsh terrain of western Ladakh, he said.

"These events will culminate on July 26 with solemn wreath-laying ceremony at Kargil War Memorial, a symbol of honour and respect for the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the nation. The nearly two-month long commemoration will not only honour the past, but also inspire the present and future generations to uphold the values of service and sacrifice," the official said.