Ahead of Arvind Kejriwal's arrival, AAP workers protest outside Tihar Jail

New Delhi: A protest erupted on Monday outside Tihar Jail ahead of the arrival of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who sent by a court here to judicial custody till April 15 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Scores of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, carrying party flags and wearing T-shirts with 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' printed on them, gathered outside the jail entrance. Kejriwal is likely to be lodged in Jail Number 2.

A senior police officer said that they have stepped up the security arrangements outside Tihar Jail to maintain law and order. "No one will be allowed to breach law and order situation," the officer said.

The Delhi Traffic Police said that traffic would be "affected on Jail Road in the carriageway from Delhi Cantt towards Tilak Nagar due to a demonstration" in a post on X. "Kindly avoid the stretch," police said.

Traffic Alert

Kejriwal was produced in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja after his Enforcement Directorate custody came to an end.

The ED had sought 15-day judicial custody of Kejriwal, saying he was "totally uncooperative".

The federal probe agency had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the liquor policy case.

The next day, Special Judge Baweja remanded him in the custody of the ED till March 28.

Following this, the court allowed the ED's plea requesting extension of his custodial interrogation by four days till April 1.