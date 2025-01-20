Ahead of local body polls in Maharashtra, IAS officer Dinesh Waghmare appointed SEC

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Monday appointed senior IAS officer Dinesh Waghmare as the new State Election Commissioner (SEC), filling up a key post that fell vacant late last year and ahead of local body polls.

According to an official notification, Waghmare will hold the position for a term of five years and will not be eligible for reappointment.

The 1994-batch IAS officer, previously serving as additional principal secretary (social justice department), succeeds retired bureaucrat U P S Madan, whose term as SEC ended in September last year.

As the SEC, Waghmare will oversee the superintendence, direction, and control of the preparation of electoral rolls and conduct of elections for zilla parishads, panchayat samitis, gram panchayats, municipal corporations (including in Mumbai), and councils in Maharashtra.

Last week, the state cabinet authorised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to recommend the candidate for the SEC post. PTI ND RSY