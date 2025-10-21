Ahead of local body polls, Shiv Sena asks office-bearers not to leave their jurisdiction

Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) The Shiv Sena on Tuesday asked all its current and former office-bearers not to leave their areas of jurisdiction in view of the coming local body elections in Maharashtra.

As per the directives of party president and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, they are instructed to remain in their areas until the elections are over, Shiv Sena secretary Sanjay More said in a letter.

If they need to leave their jurisdiction for unavoidable reasons, the party's central office must be informed, the letter said.

The directive has been issued till the level of `shakha pramukhs' who head the party's grassroots units.

Elections to several local bodies in the state including the municipal corporations of metro cities such as Mumbai and Pune have been pending for more than three years. PTI PR KRK