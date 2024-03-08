Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, CISF teams hold route marches in Thane district

Thane, Mar 8 (PTI) Central Industrial Security Force jawans and police carried out route marches in Kasara and Vashind areas of Thane district as part of the law and order maintenance drill in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, an official said on Friday.

The route march was carried out under the guidance of Thane (Rural) Superintendent of Police DS Swami and Additional SP Deepali Ghate on March 5-6 in Kasara, Shirol, Veluk and Vashala under Kasara police station limits and Vashind Bazarpeth, Vashind West, Khativali and Sarmal under Vashind police station limits, the official said.

"These are considered vulnerable villages. Similarly, route marches were also carried out in Navghar and Bhayander police station limits on March 5. The CISF team discussed the present situation with local officials," he added. PTI COR BNM