Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Latur history sheeter jailed under MPDA

Latur, Mar 24 (PTI) A 25-year-old history sheeter in Latur was arrested under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (MPDA) and sent to Harshul Jail in neighbouring Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, a police official said on Sunday.

Pankaj Parikh is named in 11 cases connected to murder, attempt to murder, extortion, damage to property, armed robbery and carrying sharp weapons, and the order to jail him under MPDA was approved by district collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, the official said.

The action was taken on March 23 under an order from Superintendent of Police Somay Munde to apprehend such persons ahead of Lok Sabha polls, he added. PTI COR BNM