Ahead of LS polls, Cong steps up efforts to strengthen party in Hyderabad, woos BRS leaders

Hyderabad, Feb 26 (PTI) With Lok Sabha polls nearing, Congress in Telangana is making efforts to strengthen itself in Hyderabad and its neighbouring districts by admitting influential BRS leaders into the party fold.

Though Congress won the recent assembly polls, it failed to win even a single seat out of the total 24 assembly segments in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

Former Hyderabad Mayor and ex-MLA Teegala Krishna Reddy, his daughter-in-law and Ranga Reddy district Zilla Parishad Chairperson Anitha Reddy, who joined Congress on Monday, are the latest addition to several leaders who quit BRS and joined the ruling party.

Teegala Krishna Reddy joining Congress is expected to help the party in the Chevella constituency in the Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier, former GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, his corporator wife Bonthu Sridevi, former GHMC Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, incumbent Deputy Mayor of GHMC Sri Latha and her husband Sobhan Reddy, Vikarabad ZP chairperson Sunitha have resigned from BRS and joined the Congress in February.

Out of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, four constituencies -- Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Chevella -- are in the GHMC limits.

The Congress won three Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections.

Having come to power in the recent assembly polls, Congress is keen on bagging a majority of the seats in the parliament elections. PTI SJR SJR KH