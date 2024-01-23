Ahead of LS polls, Delhi BJP plans Ayodhya trip for its workers

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Delhi BJP has planned to send its workers for a 'darshan' of Ram Lalla at the newly built Ram temple in Ayodhya ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, party leaders said on Tuesday.

Workers from each of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital will be sent to Ayodhya in the coming days and each of them will pay Rs 789 for the pilgrimage, a senior BJP leader said, citing a plan made by the party's Delhi unit for the trips to the holy city in Uttar Pradesh.

The trips to Ayodhya will start after Republic Day, around January 30, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said. Besides this, the Delhi BJP will also "manage" visits of people to the city in the coming days, he added.

The doors of the Ram temple were opened for the public to have a 'darshan' of Ram Lalla on Tuesday, a day after the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony of the idol of the deity.

Delhi BJP leaders said the 'Pran Pratishtha' held in Ayodhya has generated massive desire among the people to visit the temple.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm among BJP workers, and they are yearning for a 'darshan' of Ram Lalla. We are organising trips to Ayodhya for them so that they can confidently get going with preparations for the Lok Sabha elections," another party leader said.

The Delhi BJP leaders said with the construction of the Ram temple and installation of the idol of Ram Lalla, a dream of hundreds of years has been realised. With these, the party has also fulfilled its promise to build a Ram temple there, they said. "The Ram mandir in Ayodhya used to be our main agenda in previous elections. Now, this promise has been fulfilled and we can confidently go into preparations for the Lok Sabha polls under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," a leader said.

The BJP under the leadership of Modi won all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in 2014 as well as in 2019.

This time, the contest is going to be more interesting amid a possibility of seat-sharing between the Congress and the AAP, both partners in the opposition combine Indian National Developmental Alliance (INDIA). PTI VIT VIT ANB ANB