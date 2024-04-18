Ahead of LS polls, Rs 4.09 cr seized during search operations in Puducherry

Puducherry, Apr 18 (PTI) Puducherry's District Election Officer A Kulothungan said on Thursday, flying squads of the Elections Department seized Rs 4.09 crore during search operations at two premises here, a day before the Lok Sabha elections in the union territory.

He told reporters that the Assistant Returning Officer S Yashwanthiah received a tip-off that cash had been kept in a residence in a locality in Puducherry following which the flying squad swung into action.

Members of the flying squad rushed to a house and found cash to the tune of Rs 3,68,78,500 while Rs 40,46,500 was found during a search operation in another building taking the total seizure to Rs 4,09,25,000, the official said.

He said the Expenditure Observer and Income Tax Department were informed immediately and the IT department launched an investigation into the issue.

DEO Kulothungan appreciated the prompt action taken by Assistant Returning officers Yashwanthaiah and Chandrakumaran in seizing the amount.

He appealed to voters not to fall prey to inducements and also ensure fair elections.

Voting for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Puducherry will be held on Friday. PTI Cor SS