Ahead of Ludhiana West bypoll, BJP workers stage protest against AAP govt

Ludhiana, Apr 1 (PTI) BJP workers staged a protest outside the police commissioner's office here on Tuesday, accusing the AAP government of "misusing" government machinery ahead of the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll.

BJP leaders claimed that police have allegedly been used to pressurise BJP workers to either join the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or stay away from the saffron party's election campaign.

Punjab BJP general secretary Anil Sareen alleged that the current government has transferred senior officers of Ludhiana and posted its "puppets" in their place.

Claiming that several station house officers have made threatening calls to BJP activists, he alleged the "gross misuse" of government machinery in favour of the AAP candidate.

The BJP leaders later presented a memorandum to Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma.

The Ludhiana West seat fell vacant after AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi died of gunshot injury at this residence, when his licensed weapon discharged accidentally.

The date of bypoll has not been announced yet.