Ahead of 'Maghi Ganesh' fest, HC calls for compliance of rules banning Plaster of Paris idols

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Thursday called for strict compliance of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines that impose a ban on use of idols made from Plaster of Paris (PoP) and their immersion in water bodies.

A division bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Bharati Dangre, while hearing a PIL, directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and all other civic bodies in Maharashtra to ensure the guidelines are followed ahead of the 'Maghi Ganesh' festival to be celebrated on February 1 and 2.

The festival dedicated to Lord Ganesh is celebrated in the month of Magha in the Hindu lunar calendar (January/February of the Gregorian calendar). This festival is distinct from the widely celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls in August/September.

The HC also questioned idol manufacturers on why they have continued using PoP to make idols of deities despite repeated court orders against its use.

The CPCB had issued revised guidelines on May 12, 2020, banning the manufacture, sale, and immersion of idols made of PoP, a white powder that hardens when mixed with water. The board encouraged the use of natural, biodegradable, and eco-friendly raw materials for making idols.

The HC was hearing a PIL filed by Thane resident Rohit Joshi and others, including nine clay-based and small-scale idol craftsmen, seeking strict implementation of the 2020 CPCB guidelines.

In August 2024, the high court had directed the authorities to intimate all Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals that they must mandatorily follow the CPCB guidelines and, accordingly, not install Ganesh idols made of PoP, a material considered insoluble in water.

On Thursday, Joshi's advocate, Ronita Bhattacharya, submitted that despite this order, PoP idols were still available and being used.

She pointed out to the court that the Maghi Ganesh festival would be celebrated in the state on February 1 and 2.

She argued that the authorities must ensure that PoP idols are neither manufactured nor sold or immersed in water bodies.

BMC counsel Milind Sathe said the civic body has been taking steps to implement the CPCB's revised guidelines.

Advocate S M Gorwadkar, appearing for the association of idol makers, said if any adverse order was passed then its members would be deprived of their livelihood.

The bench, however, noted that as per the existing guidelines, authorities must ensure that PoP idols are neither sold nor immersed.

"It is directed that respondent corporations shall ensure that the revised CPCB guidelines, which ban the making of PoP idols, shall be adhered to strictly in letter and spirit henceforth," the bench observed.

According to green activists, PoP idols cause water pollution and damage to marine ecology.

The HC scheduled the next hearing for March 20.