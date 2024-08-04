Ahead of Maharashtra polls, Chennithala holds discussions with state Cong leaders

Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) All India Congress Committee in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala met state party leaders here on Sunday and discussed strategy and issues to be highlighted in the upcoming assembly polls, Mumbai unit chief Varsha Gaikwad said.

Chennithala held deliberations with the state Congress leaders ahead of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) meet scheduled on August 7, Gaikwad told reporters.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar, alliance partners of the Congress, are expected to attend the MVA meeting on Wednesday.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are due in October this year.

Gaikwad, the Congress MP from Mumbai North Central seat, said she has held discussions with Thackeray on the opposition alliance's approach in Mumbai regarding seat-sharing.

"Talks are on. We will contest the assembly polls in alliance," she said.

Apart from Gaikwad, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, state unit head Nana Patole and senior leaders Nitin Raut, Satej Patil and Naseem Khan attended the deliberations with Chennithala. PTI MR GK