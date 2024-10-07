Ahead of Maharashtra polls, ex-BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil joins NCP (SP); good omen, says Raut

Indapur (Maharashtra), Oct 7 (PTI) Former Maharashtra minister Harshvardhan Patil joined the opposition NCP (SP) on Monday, days after quitting the BJP.

Patil was inducted into the NCP (SP) in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar.

The former MLA said his supporters wanted him to contest the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections from Indapur seat (in Pune district), which he had earlier represented, and asserted people are important than political party in a democracy.

Indapur comes under the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Patil, who is currently president of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories, quit the BJP last week. He met the NCP (SP) chief in Mumbai on October 3 and then said Pawar urged him to join his party and contest the assembly elections, likely to be held next month.

"He said he would get me elected," the former MLA had claimed.

Speculations were rife that Patil, a former MLA from Indapur assembly seat, would switch sides, especially after NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said those who won the seat last time will get to retain the seat.

The NCP is likely to field sitting MLA Dattatray Bharne again this time.

Patil, who has been elected as MLA four times from Indapur, has been aspiring to contest from the seat again.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said Patil's joining the NCP (SP) is a good omen.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and the Congress comprise the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

"I welcome Patil's decision to join the MVA. It is a good omen. I can assure you there will be a major influx (from the ruling alliance) the moment assembly polls are declared. People will join MVA constituents in large numbers," Raut said.

Raut also slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for challenging Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

After Thackeray made unsavoury remarks against Shinde's MP son Shrikant Shinde, the CM had said, "Why criticise someone’s son? Here’s a challenge to take on his father instead." Speaking on the issue, Raut said, "Shinde should for once try to understand the arrogance of his son towards officials and contractors. He uses the official residence, Varsha, for such work that was never witnessed in the past." CM Shinde is being protected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Raut alleged.

"Once this protection goes, he will not be able to talk to us in such language," Raut claimed.