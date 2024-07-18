Ahead of Maharashtra polls, Shiv Sena holds meet on implementing welfare schemes

Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) Ahead of assembly polls, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena held a meeting on Thursday to discuss how to publicize the welfare measures announced by the government and ensure they cover maximum number of beneficiaries.

The meeting, chaired by party head Shinde, was held at 'Varsha', the CM's official residence in south Mumbai.

Shiv Sena deputy leader Krishna Hegde told PTI that deliberations focused on how to strengthen the ruling Mahayuti' by propagating the welfare measures announced by the government, including schemes like 'Majhi Ladki Bahin', a job training and stipend programme for youths (tentatively named 'Ladka Bhau'), three free LPG cylinders a year for households and initiatives for senior citizens, among others.

He said party observers will be announced for all the 288 assembly constituencies to help people avail benefits of these schemes.

Shiv Sena ministers, senior functionaries, legislators, district-level leaders and party spokespersons attended the meeting.

Under the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, eligible women in the 21-60 age group will get a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500. The first instalment under the scheme is expected to be released in August during the Rakshabandhan festival.

As part of the job training and stipend scheme for youths, eligible individuals who are Class 12 pass will receive Rs 6,000, diploma holders will get Rs 8,000, and those with a bachelor's degree will get Rs 10,000. The beneficiaries will receive this stipend from the government during their on-job industrial training.

The ruling Mahayuti' alliance consists of the Shiv Sena, the BJP and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Assembly polls in Maharashtra are due in October.