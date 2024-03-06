Ahead of March 10 Brigade rally, Mamata cautions people of Bengal against 'outsider zamindars'

Kolkata, Mar 6 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday warned "outsider zamindars" not to test the state's patience threshold, particularly in light of the alleged withholding of 100 days' wages by the Centre over the past two years.

Encouraging people to join the Trinamool Congress's 'Jano Garjan Sabha' at the Brigade Parade ground here on March 10, Banerjee emphasised the historical fight for rights by the people of the land.

"The #JonogorjonSabha at Brigade ground this Sunday will be a historic event on the land that has always fought for its rights," the CM said in the Facebook post.

Hinting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visits to the state in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, she warned against mistaking Bengal's patience for weakness.

She declared the upcoming rally as a historic event and accused the BJP, without naming it directly, of harassing the poor and plotting against the state's culture and heritage.

Banerjee vowed to resist such actions and called for unity to protect the inclusiveness of Bengal and the country, while urging opposition to atrocities against dalits and minorities.

"Let's give the call to protect the country and foil any bid to destroy the inclusiveness of Bengal, let's resist atrocities against dalits and minorities," she said.

These remarks came on the same day as Prime Minister Modi's address, where he mentioned empowering women in Sandeshkhali to challenge the ruling TMC in the polls. PTI SUS MNB