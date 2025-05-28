Ahead of monsoon, Haryana CM Nayab Saini directs officials to prioritise flood control works

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed deputy commissioners overseeing flood protection efforts to give utmost priority to cleaning drains in their respective districts ahead of the monsoon season, officials said on Tuesday.

Instructing the officials to immediately prepare a schedule and assign officers to monitor the work, Saini called for the completion of the cleaning before June 15.

Additionally, all superintending engineers in the field have been instructed to ensure that drain cleaning is conducted thoroughly in their respective areas.

The chief minister was presiding over a meeting with officers from the Irrigation and Water Resources Department and the Public Health Engineering Department to review the progress of short-term flood protection works and the internal clearance of drains, an official statement said.

Expressing concern over the current pace of the clearance of drains, Saini pointed out that the work was lagging with limited time in hand before the onset of monsoon.

He further directed officers to set clear timelines and complete all pending tasks without delay.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, along with other Administrative Secretaries, will review the progress again on June 10.

Reviewing the broader flood protection measures, the chief minister asked officers to focus on short-term measures and ensure the completion of all ongoing schemes related to flood control.

He also instructed them to assess the condition and availability of pumps required for de-watering purposes.

Directing officers to identify the causes of waterlogging in specific areas, Saini asked them to formulate targeted schemes to provide permanent solutions.

Asserting that flood protection works recommended by public representatives and panchayats should be given priority, the chief minister called for their completion at the earliest.

He also reviewed the desilting work in the Tangri and Markanda rivers and issued necessary instructions to the concerned officers.