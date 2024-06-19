Ahead of monsoon, MCD surveys dangerous buildings on verge of collapse

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Ahead of the monsoon, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has so far conducted a survey of over 17.94 lakh houses of which four each has been identified in the "dangerous state" category and require "urgent repair".

The MCD has completed its annual exercise for nearly 64 per cent of the houses till date across its zones.

The exercise has been fully completed in areas like South Zone and 98.73 per cent of the work has been accomplished in Karol Bagh.

The highest number of houses were surveyed in Najafgarh zone at 2,41,931 followed by South zone at 2,37,118 and Central zone at 2,12,811, according to a report compiled till June 18.

As per the report, one house in the Shahdara South zone was identified to be requiring repair under A (Maintenance) category and three houses were identified in Rohini zone under B (Building) category.

The civic body also identified four buildings in the Shahdara South zone marked in the dangerous category that are on the verge of collapse.

These buildings were identified in a period of 14 days in a survey conducted between June 1 and June 14, data in the report shows.

The civic body officials refused to provide information on action taken against the identified dangerous and repairable buildings.

The process to identify more such buildings to avoid any untoward incident during the rainy season is currently ongoing.

Monsoon is expected to arrive in Delhi by the end of this month, according to the weather department.

There are a total of 27,66,198 houses across the 12 zones of the MCD that come under its jurisdiction.

The civic body had completed the survey of about 12.19 houses till May 31.

The MCD this month carried out the survey in 5,74,198 houses in a span of 14 days, data showed.