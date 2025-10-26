Ahead of Opposition's Nov 1 march against EC, Sanjay Raut meets Sharad Pawar

Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday met NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar ahead of the joint morcha of the opposition parties against the Election Commission to protest alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls.

Raut met Pawar at the latter's Silver Oak residence here.

Talking to reporters earlier, Raut said he has also spoken Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, AICC in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala and Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad over the November 1 protest.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, NCP (SP) and other opposition parties will take out a morcha to protest against alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls. PTI PR BNM