Ahead of padayatra, BJP says it will take fight against Cong govt to 'logical end' in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Aug 2 (PTI) BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Friday said that the party and its ally JD(S) have embarked on a joint padayatra to take the fight against the Congress government to its "logical end".

As the party geared up for its seven-day padayatra (foot march) from Bengaluru to Mysuru starting from Saturday, the Shikaripura MLA said the two parties had succeeded in cornering the government inside the Assembly and now it was time to do it outside as well.

There is a corrupt government in the state, which is anti-poor, anti-scheduled castes and tribes. The Congress government has brought the development of the state to a complete halt, Vijayendra said, addressing reporters.

"Our ‘Mysuru Chalo Padayatra’ (March to Mysuru) is to take our fight against the corrupt Congress government to its logical end," the BJP state chief said.

Vijayendra alleged that the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah has cheated all the communities and looted Dalits' money.

Speaking about the seven-day padayatra, the Shikaripura MLA said that former Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy will launch it on Saturday.

On Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s show cause notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam in which his (CM’s) wife Parvathi is allegedly a beneficiary, Vijayendra said, "The Congress government created a new history. The Cabinet meeting was held without the chief minister." He said the Cabinet meeting without the chief minister resolving to reply to the governor’s notice was unacceptable.

The Council of Ministers on Thursday discussed the show cause notice, and alleged that it was a "gross misuse of the Constitutional Office'' of the governor and said that a concerted effort is being made to destabilise a lawfully elected majority government in Karnataka for political considerations.

The chief minister skipped the meeting of the Council of Ministers and authorised Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to chair it.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said since the Cabinet was slated to discuss the notice issued to the CM by the governor, ministers requested the chief minister to skip it.

The BJP state chief said, "In the MUDA site allotment scam, thousands of plots worth thousands of crores of rupees have been looted. The fight is not against any individual but against the bad system."