Ahead of Parliament session, senior BJP leaders meet at Rajnath’s residence

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Ahead of the Winter session of Parliament, senior BJP leaders held a meeting at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by BJP president and Union minister J P Nadda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and other Union ministers including Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupender Yadav, Mansukh Mandaviya and Manohar Lal Khattar.

JD(U) leader and Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh also joined the meeting which is learnt to have discussed the NDA’s floor strategy for the upcoming Parliament session scheduled to commence on December 1.

Nadda later hosted dinner at his residence for the party leaders and workers to honour their contributions in the NDA’s landslide victory in Bihar Assembly polls, sources said.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retained power in Bihar, decimating opposition Mahagathbandhan in the assembly polls held earlier this month.

The NDA registered a thumping victory in the polls, securing 202 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly. While the BJP emerged as the largest party, winning 89 seats, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) won 85 seats. In the polls, Union minister Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), another NDA ally, bagged 19 seats.

Other NDA constituents Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha bagged five and four seats, respectively.

The opposition Mahagathbandhan ended up securing just 34 seats in the election with the RJD bagging 25 seats, the Congress six, the CPI(ML) Liberation two and the CPI(M) one seat. PTI PK PK KVK KVK