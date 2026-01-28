Ahead of PM Modi's visit, CM Mann urges him to name Adampur Airport in Jalandhar after Guru Ravidas

Chandigarh, Jan 28 (PTI) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jalandhar, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday urged him to name the Adampur Airport after Guru Ravidas.

The prime minister will visit Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar on February 1 on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

In a post on X, Mann said the prime minister is coming to Jalandhar and will be landing at Adampur Airport (Jalandhar).

"I humbly request the honourable prime minister to name Adampur Airport after Shri Guru Ravidas Ji. On behalf of all the people of Punjab, I will express my heartfelt gratitude to him for this," he said.

Modi's visit to Jalandhar comes days after Dera Sachkhand head Sant Niranjan Dass was chosen for Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, on January 25.

Last December, Sant Dass, accompanied by senior BJP leaders from Punjab, had called on Modi in Delhi to invite him for the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.

The Dera Sachkhand is located at Ballan in Jalandhar. It is the largest dera of Ravidassia community in the state.

On Tuesday, senior BJP leader and former Punjab minister Manoranjan Kalia had said that the prime minister would visit Dera Sachkhand Ballan on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. PTI CHS KVK KVK