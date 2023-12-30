Ahead of PM's Ayodhya visit, 4 from Kashmir detained in adjoining Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Dec 30 (PTI) Four people from Kashmir, including a woman, were detained for questioning by police in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district as "part of a vigil" in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to adjoining Ayodhya, officials said on Saturday.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station Sri Ram Pandey they are from Poonch district and were detained from a hotel Friday night.

"The action was taken as part of a vigil being observed in the wake of PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya today (Saturday)," he said.

The SHO said all four were questioned and their identity cards and other documents are being checked.

"They have told us that they work at a madrassa and have come to Barbanki to collect donations. They have also claimed that they visit different parts of the country during winter for this," the SHO said, adding that they will be released after basic questioning. PTI COR CDN IJT