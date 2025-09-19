Ahead of PM's Bhavnagar visit, Cong leader Gohil seeks package for diamond, ship breaking sectors

Ahmedabad, Sep 19 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP and senior Gujarat Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil on Friday demanded a special package and support policy for the diamond and ship breaking industries that provide livelihood to citizens of Bhavnagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhavnagar on Saturday and dedicate various projects for the development of ports and the shipping industry.

"When the prime minister visits Bhavnagar on Saturday, the Congress has some demands. A special package and support policy should be announced for diamond and ship breaking industries, which provide livelihood to the people of Bhavnagar," he told reporters.

"Farmers who grow cotton, onion and groundnuts in the state are not getting remunerative prices. The Central Government should immediately pass the MSP law in Parliament so that the farmers get remunerative prices for their crops. The PM should personally visit the areas that have suffered crop loss due to heavy rainfall and listen to the problems of the affected farmers," Gohil added.

He also said the cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, which is named after the prime minister, should be renamed after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Earlier, the stadium was named after Sardar Patel.

The Gujarat government is developing the Sardar Patel sports complex, and the Narendra Modi cricket stadium is a part of it.

Gohil also demanded Bharat Ratna for former king of Bhavnagar Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji and restarting Alcok Ashdown Company, a government-run shipbuilding firm here that has shut down.

"The PM is coming to Bhavnagar tomorrow as Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation and Local Government elections are due. He will try to mislead the people by announcing new works worth crores of rupees and show false dreams of the future," Gohil said.

Gohil, who hails from Bhavnagar, said initiatives promised in Bhavnagar, including the Kalpsar project, when Modi was Gujarat CM are yet to materialise. PTI PD BNM