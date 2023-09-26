Ahead of PM's rally in T'gana, BRS launches blistering attack on Modi

Hyderabad, Sep 26 (PTI) Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's rally to be organised by BJP in Telangana, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Tuesday said that Modi should apologise to the people of Telangana for allegedly hurting their sentiments with his comments on the state's formation.

In a sharp attack on Modi, who is scheduled to address a public meeting of the BJP at Mahabubnagar on October 1, Rama Rao alleged that Modi has spoken insultingly about the formation of Telangana repeatedly in the past 10 years, hurting the self-respect of its people.

On the formation of Telangana, Modi has said several times in Parliament that Congress killed the mother (Andhra Pradesh) to give birth to the child, claimed Rama Rao, the son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

"Saying that the child was taken out by killing the mother shows lack of knowledge and wisdom," he said, adding that BJP would face the curse of the people for insulting them and their sacrifices.

Modi has also claimed that no celebrations took place when Telangana was formed 10 years ago, the minister said.

Initiating the discussion in the Lok Sabha on the 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha -- Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings' on September 18, Modi had said there were celebrations everywhere when the three new states of Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh were created during Vajpayee's time, but lamented that Telangana being carved out of Andhra Pradesh led to only bitterness and bloodshed in both states.

The PM is scheduled to address a public meeting to be organised by BJP at Mahabubnagar on October 1 ahead of Assembly polls.

Rama Rao also launched a scathing attack on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for rejecting the state cabinet's recommendation nominating two BRS leaders to the legislative council in the Governor's quota. PTI SJR GDK SJR ANE